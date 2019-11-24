#25 Hokies shutdown Panthers Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Bell) Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Bell) Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Bell) Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Bell) Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Bell) Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Bell) Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Bell) Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Bell)

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Hendon Hooker threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 25 Virginia Tech to a 28-0 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Hooker threw touchdown passes to Tré Turner and Damon Hazelton, and Virginia Tech’s defense scored on a fumble return, as the Hokies (8-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) notched their sixth win in their past seven games.

The Virginia Tech win sets up a showdown next weekend with rival Virginia, with the victor claiming the ACC’s Coastal Division and an ACC championship game berth on Dec. 7.

Pittsburgh (7-4, 4-3 ACC) finished with a season-low 177 yards. Kenny Pickett completed 10 of 26 passes for 103 yards.

Hooker’s 71-yard pass to Tayvion Robinson led to James Mitchell’s 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, giving the Hokies a 7-0 lead. Moments later, Norell Pollard returned a Pickett fumble 7 yards for a touchdown that pushed the lead to 14.

Virginia Tech essentially put the game away with Hooker’s 3-yard touchdown to Turner with 45 seconds left in the first half. Hooker completed 10 of 13 passes in moving to 6-0 as the starting quarterback.