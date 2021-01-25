Hokies guard, Radford indefinitely suspended from team

BLACKSBURG, Va. — In a statement released by its athletics department, Virginia Tech men's basketball has indefinitely suspended guard, Tyrece Radford "for not upholding the high standards Virginia Tech has for its students and athletes". The 6-2 reshirt sophomore was the second leading scorer and rebounder on the team averaging 11 points a game to go with 6.3 rebounds. #16 Tech (11-3, 5-2 ACC) lost over the weekend at Syracuse 78-60.