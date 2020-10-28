Hokies get back to work

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech came back down to earth quickly after a rough weekend loss at Wake Forest 23-16. The Hokies would tumble out of the top 25 college football polls. They had no answers against a Demon Deacons team that halted their very strong running game. Khalil Herbert, their leading rusher, was held to just 64 yards on the ground snapping four straight 100 yard games. Head Coach, Justin Fuente compared practice the following day to personal hygiene. "I always akin Sunday practice to taking a shower", he says. "You just feel a little bit better when you get out of Sunday practice whether you won or loss".