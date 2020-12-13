Hokies roll past Cavs 33-15 to take back Commonwealth Cup

Tech (5-6, 5-5 ACC) got out to a 20-point lead at halftime over the Cavaliers (5-5, 4-5), 27-7, thanks to its second-most yards of offense at halftime this season (NC State, 336 yds). And a big reason why was behind tailback Khalil "Juice" Herbert had 138 rushing yards the first 20 minutes, including getting a 76-yard that went for six.

The first half saw many third-down conversions, with UVA getting three on its first drive to go up 7-3 and then the Hokies following suit with seven of their own the rest of the way in the first. Tech put together its longest drive of the season, culminating in a 17-play, 75-yard drive that took 7 minutes, 40 seconds with Tre Turner finishing it off on a jet sweep for a six-yard touchdown.



Getting steady play from its quarterback, Tech's Braxton Burmeister racked up 212 passing yards on 15-of-22 passing with a passing touchdown, while earning 36 yards on the ground.



Tech's defense turned in a stout outing, holding the Cavaliers to under 60 rushing yards and their second-fewest points this season (Miami, 14 pts.). Safety Divine Deablo showed out with six tackles, two pass breakups and an interception.



The Hokies have now won 20 of the last 22 games against UVA.