Marlins softball ready for a group hug, figuratively that is.

Virginia Wesleyan University softball is a genuine national powerhouse in Division III. They didn't get much of a chance to show their stuff this spring. Of course, the pandemic shut down all spring sports about halfway through the season.

Next year promises to be bigger and better as three of the Marlins best seniors have decided to return for another season. The NCAA granted another year of eligibility to this year's seniors. Hanna Hull, Jessica Goldyn and Madison decided together to come back to school.