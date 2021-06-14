Walton brothers could be the next big names out of the 757

The Maury Commodore baseball players have been getting attention from MLB scouts.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Walton brothers have always enjoyed the game of baseball together. This past season the two deciding to be apart of Maury High School's team after the two transferred from Emporia.

Unfortunately the duo would get an early exit at this year's region playoffs with a loss to Cox recently, but they loved the chance at playing together one more time before college. "It's like natural", says Antwan or "AJ". "We've been together almost 17 years now so it was amazing." The senior who's a pitcher, is headed to Old Dominion University. He posted a record of 3-0 in 18 innings striking out 41 with a 1.55 ERA.

TeyShaun or "TJ", treasures the time with his older brother. "It's always been a goal of mine to play one more year with my brother". A sophomore, he's committed to the University Of Miami. T.J., like his brother has been getting plenty of attention from Major League scouts. Considered a 5-tool player, he hit .400 to go with 4 homers and 23 RBI in a shortened season due to the pandemic.