Warriors, Comets make their way to the state semis in baseball

In the Class 5 baseball quarterfinals today, Nansemond River and Granby avoid elimination to advance in state tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

In Class 5, the Nansemond River Warriors got the job done in the quarterfinal elimination game against Hickory High School making a comeback in extra innings tonight.

The Hawks got their offense started first when Keegan Megaro doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs. In the bottom of the third, they tacked on two more for a 4-0 advantage.

The Warriors scored three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth, keeping the Hawks honest, tying it 6-6 and forcing the game into extra innings.

In the top of the eighth, Nansemond River's, Cam Bauswell singled on a hard grounder to center field as Cam Johnson scored and they tacked on 10 more runs in the inning. Bauswell went 5 for 5 with 3 RBIs and Ayden Stuffel went 2 for 6 with 6 RBIs. Nansemond River collected 17 hits on the day. Final score 17-9.

In Mark Stuffel’s 22nd season as head coach, the Warriors are now 18-6 and will play in the semifinals on Friday.

Granby also took care of business knocking off the Falcons of Cox High School. Not only did they win the game, but they didn’t allow a single run of the reigning state champs with a 5-0 victory.

The Comets (20-4) took the early lead in the third inning on Jaxon Gonzalez’s two-run single to right. They added another run in the fourth on Hector Rivera’s sacrifice fly and two more off Jacob Avant’s double.

Granby will play Douglas Freeman, of Richmond, in the semifinal game which will begin at 1 p.m. at Riverside High in Leesburg.