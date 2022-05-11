x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Warriors topple Wolverines

Kecoughtan upsets Woodside as the Warriors roll to a 49-35 win at Darling Stadium on Friday night.

More Videos

On the Peninsula Friday night, Woodside took a trip to Hampton to face Kecoughtan. The Wolverines were trailing and finally responded in the third quarter when Tayvon Tyler ran it himself for six to put it at 28-16. For the Warriors, they kept it rolling all game long and Kyree Corbett closed out the night with a 98- yard touchdown run to put it away for a final of 49-35. Kamron Jackson rushed for 190 yards and with five touchdowns to secure Kecoughtan as No. 2 seed in Class 5 Region B.

In other area scores, New Kent rolled past Smithfield 42-35, Surry fell to Sussex Central 50-34, Hickory beat Lakeland 33-7, Lake Taylor won over J.R. Tucker 61-13, and Booker T. Washington dominated Manor 38-7.

Before You Leave, Check This Out