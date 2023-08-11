Warwick returns with a renewed confidence

The Raiders come off an historic 2022 in which they set a school record for wins with 12 as they reached the state finals last year.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Warwick High School's football squad has been shaking things up in the Peninsula District the past five years. Last season alone was one for the ages. The Raiders come off an historic 2022 in which they set a school record for wins with a 12-2 mark as they reached the state finals last year.

The Raiders were also 8-1 in the district and return one of the most electric players in the 757 in Messiah Delhomme. A wide receiver and defensive back, he has already gotten offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Maryland, Michigan and Alabama.

His main focus is much like his team. Getting back and finishing the job on a state title.

"Everyone is more ready to go so we can win a state championship this year", Delhomme said. "Now more people are worried about us, but that doesn't change our approach."

Raiders running back Ian Bacon added, "I like staying an underdog, but we're not here to hide no more."

Warwick reached the Class 4 state finals last year before getting blanked by Dinwiddie 28-0, but head coach Corey Hairston who's now in his 10th season at the school felt there was something the way their season ended.

"It's a marathon not a sprint", he said. "It's never going to be just everything being immediate. The things you really have to work for is more gratifying when you've achieved them after you work for them."