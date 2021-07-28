Washington feeling a sense of normalcy as training camp begins

The team comes off a 7-9 season and a loss to eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay in the wild-card round.

RICHMOND, Va. — Washington football players and fans are happy to be back as training camp officially got under way from Richmond on Wednesday. There was more of a buzz given the absence of camp last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In past years they would normally do three weeks in the state capital, but this year just through Saturday. "It's go time", says head coach Ron Rivera.

The team comes off a 7-9 season and a loss to eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay in the wild-card round, but with essentially everyone back, there's hope of growth from the off-season. "Kind of look at retention. See how many guys retained what we put in and installed", says Rivera.

He wasn't happy with his team's vaccination numbers. The NFL last week said 80% of players have started the vaccination process and that 27 of 32 teams had at least 70% of players either receive one vaccination shot or both.

Washington is not one of them — actually closer to 60% — and it has caused Rivera to take precautions.