Washington feeling a sense of normalcy as training camp begins

RICHMOND, Va. — Washington football players and fans are happy to be back as training camp officially got under way from Richmond on Wednesday. There was more of a buzz given the absence of camp last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In past years they would normally do three weeks in the state capital, but this year just through Saturday. "It's go time", says head coach Ron Rivera.
The team comes off a 7-9 season and a loss to eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay in the wild-card round, but with essentially everyone back, there's hope of growth from the off-season. "Kind of look at retention. See how many guys retained what we put in and installed", says Rivera.
He wasn't happy with his team's vaccination numbers. The NFL last week said 80% of players have started the vaccination process and that 27 of 32 teams had at least 70% of players either receive one vaccination shot or both.
Washington is not one of them — actually closer to 60% — and it has caused Rivera to take precautions.
As for the team itself, Rivera pointed out, they can't just pick up where they left off. He hopes there's been growth in maturity. His young and talented defense is back and they feel they're still at a launching point. "I feel like no one can put anymore pressure on us than we do", says defensive tackle, Jonathan Allen who recently agreed to terms on a four year extension through 2025 for $72 million. Former Virginia Tech standout, Logan Thomas got three year extension himself, is happy the fans are back, "That's the stuff that was missed last year", he says. "It brings a little energy. A little liveliness and honestly, it's a nice pick me up".