Washington Football Team playing rest of 2020 home games without fans because of COVID-19

The team made the decision after talking to health officials and said it was intended to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Washington Football Team said there won't be any fans at FedExField for the rest of 2020.

The team made the decision as a way to help fight COVID-19 in the area.

It posted about the decision on its Facebook page Friday.

In the post, the team said that it had talked to health officials in Prince George's County and coordinated with them before making "the difficult decision to play the remainder of our 2020 games without fans in attendance."

The post went on to say the team would miss the "unbridled passion" of people as it plays the Seattle Seahawks on December 20 and the Carolina Panthers on December 27.