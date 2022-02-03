Washington's football team under fire for harassment, toxic workplace culture

Former employees testified on Capitol Hill about relentless lewd behavior and the mistreatment of women.

WASHINGTON — One day after its major re-branding rollout, the Washington Commanders football team was under fire on Capitol Hill.

Thursday, former employees of the team told the House Oversight Committee lurid details of relentless workplace misconduct inside the National Football League (NFL) organization, leading all the way to the top: team owner Daniel Snyder.

"I personally experienced harassment and misogyny during 14 years with the organization, both as a cheerleader and marketing executive," said Melanie Coburn, who worked as a cheerleader and director of marketing.

Emily Applegate, the former marketing coordinator, said she went through the same thing.

"On a daily basis, I was harassed by my direct boss, the chief marketing officer of the team," she said. "Every day I was forced into uncomfortable conversations about my body and about my appearance."

Ana Nunez, former coordinator of business development, said it happened to her, too.

"During my time with the team, I was sexually harassed by multiple male employees, including top executives," she said.

Rachel Engleson, former director of marketing and client relations, said the abuse was constant.

"And I can't recall a time that I didn't experience or fear sexual harassment," she said. "It was just a pervasive part of the culture and an unavoidable rite of passage being a woman who worked there."

Brad Baker, former video production manager, said inappropriate images of female employees unknowingly showing their private parts were shared by team executives.

"It became crystal clear that my worst suspicions were true," he said. "The video department had been told to edit together lewd footage of the cheerleaders at the request of Dan Snyder."

Two committee Republicans argued that the panel instead should be focused on other matters, like undocumented immigrants entering the country through the U.S. southern border, the military withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It concerns me that this committee is choosing to spend its limited time having this discussion on the NFL and second guessing decisions, when there are multiple Biden-caused catastrophes that desperately need our oversight," said Rep. Virginia Ann Foxx (R-New York).

Added Rep. James Comer (R-Kentucky): "This issue is best handled by Human Resources and the courts, not Congress."

Last July, the NFL announced it had fined the team $10 million for fostering a workplace culture where sexual harassment, bullying and intimidation were commonplace.