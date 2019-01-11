WASHINGTON — The White House has announced that the 2019 World Series Champion Washington Nationals will visit the White House on Monday.

The team claimed the title as World Series Champions after their Game 7 series win against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump tweeted congratulations to the team following the Nats win saying they had "a great season and an incredible World Series."

The Washington Capitals team also announced that they will be honoring the Nats at their game on Sunday evening. The Nats and the Commissioner's Trophy will be honored on the ice during a pre-game ceremony.

When the Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018 the National hosted the team at Nationals Park.

The Nationals are also scheduled to have a victory parade in D.C. on Saturday, November 2 at 2 p.m. The parade will begin on Constitution Avenue Northwest at 15th Street and end on Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest at 3rd Street with a team rally.

