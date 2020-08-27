Day of reflection for Washington Football Team

ASHBURN, Va. — Instead of practicing on Thursday the Washington Football Team had a team meeting. In light of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha WI, head coach Ron Rivera thought it was time to let his players voices be heard on racism and social injustice.

About the meeting, Rivera said, "There was some anger, disappointment, some concern for our future. These are young men that have children and there's a lot of things that impact them. Unfortunately, a lot of these young men have had this feeling for a long, long time."

Rivera seems to think the message from today's meeting will live on, "If it is part of their conversation daily, then great because it means that they're still thinking about it and there's still a chance for some action. That's the one thing that a lot of guys did express that they didn't want to see things go away. They want to keep it alive, keep it fresh. There's a great little quote we used that is 'when the water is boiling, don't turn off the heat'."