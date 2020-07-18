Washington owner Snyder vows culture change amid sexual harassment allegations

Washington NFL owner Dan Snyder says he’s committed to improving the culture inside the team after allegations of sexual harassment.

The NFL says it will wait for a law firm’s review before taking action and isn't yet launching its own investigation.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that 15 female former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team.

Snyder says the behavior described in the story “has no place in our franchise or society.”