Sports

Washington Post: Snyder involved in harassment, Washington football owner denies

The Washington Post has reported additional examples of workplace sexual harassment inside the Washington Football Team organization.
Credit: AP
FILE - This Jan. 2, 2020, file photo shows Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder listening to head coach Ron Rivera during a news conference at the team's NFL football training facility, in Ashburn, Va. Snyder has hired a D.C. law firm to review the Washington NFL team's culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct. Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Walsh LLP confirmed to The Associated Press that the firm had been retained to conduct an independent review. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON — The Washington Post has reported additional examples of workplace sexual harassment inside the Washington Football Team organization and allegations that owner Dan Snyder was involved. 

The Post reported a now-former cheerleader saying Snyder invited her to a hotel room with one of his friends and that longtime team executive Larry Michael made extra cheerleading videos for the owner showing material that wasn't made public. 

Snyder released a statement denying those specific allegations and saying he was unaware of the incidents until now. 

After the Post's first story on the subject ran last month, Snyder vowed a cultural change and opened the organization up to an independent investigation. 

