Washington Post: Snyder involved in harassment, Washington football owner denies

WASHINGTON — The Washington Post has reported additional examples of workplace sexual harassment inside the Washington Football Team organization and allegations that owner Dan Snyder was involved.

The Post reported a now-former cheerleader saying Snyder invited her to a hotel room with one of his friends and that longtime team executive Larry Michael made extra cheerleading videos for the owner showing material that wasn't made public.

Snyder released a statement denying those specific allegations and saying he was unaware of the incidents until now.