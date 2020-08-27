Washington Post: Snyder involved in harassment, Washington football owner denies

WASHINGTON — The Washington Post has reported additional examples of workplace sexual harassment inside the Washington Football Team organization and allegations that owner Dan Snyder was involved.
The Post reported a now-former cheerleader saying Snyder invited her to a hotel room with one of his friends and that longtime team executive Larry Michael made extra cheerleading videos for the owner showing material that wasn't made public.
Snyder released a statement denying those specific allegations and saying he was unaware of the incidents until now.
After the Post's first story on the subject ran last month, Snyder vowed a cultural change and opened the organization up to an independent investigation.