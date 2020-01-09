Who gets the nod at quarterback in Washington?

Good question. Kyle Allen has the experience. Dwayne Haskins has the potential.

ASHBURN, Va. — In the most recent Zoom interview with Washington head coach Ron Rivera, someone asked when he was going to name his starting quarterback. Rivera's response was, "When does the season start, September 13?"

Can't imagine he'll wait that long, with the first "game week" just around the corner. Kyle Allen has the experience in the offensive system. He spent two years in Carolina with Rivera and was a starter there last season.

Haskins is now in his second year with Washington and certainly improved the second half of last season. He has been getting most of the snaps with the first team, but Rivera notes that Allen was already comfortable with the offense.

Just how far along is Allen? It seems he's looking at a moving target when he says, "There's a bunch of new looks the defense is throwing at us. There's a bunch of new things we're doing on offense this year. I think mastering an offense is year to year. I think you come into it with the mindset that you're starting from scratch."

One of the biggest concerns for any young quarterback is their decision making. Haskins thinks he already did a pretty good job with that and is still making progress.