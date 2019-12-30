WASHINGTON — Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as president of the Washington Redskins, owner Dan Snyder said in a press release early Monday morning.

"As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as President of the Washington Redskins and is no longer with the organization," Snyder said in the press release. "Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us. As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C."

Allen's departure comes after a dismal season in which the Redskins won just three games. Bruce Allen served as the president and general manager of the Redskins for 10 years. During his time with the team, the Washington Redskins went 62-96-1. Throughout the season the fan base continued to call for his removal.

Midway through the 2019 season, the team fired Head Coach Jay Gruden. Gruden was informed of the news by Redskins team owner Daniel Snyder and now-former President Bruce Allen.

"Through the first five games of the 2019 season, the team has clearly not performed up to expectations, and we all share in that responsibility," the team said in a statement. "Moving forward, we are committed to doing all that we can collectively as an organization to turn things around and give our Redskins fans and alumni a team they can be proud of in 2019 and beyond."

