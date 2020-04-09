Washington releases Adrian Peterson

In a surprise move, the team cut the 35-year-old veteran who says he wants to keep playing somewhere.

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington has released veteran running back Adrian Peterson. The team announced the surprise move today, less than 36 hours before NFL rosters must be trimmed to the 53-man limit and nine days before the start of the regular season.

First-year coach Ron Rivera called Peterson early in the morning asking him to come to the facility, then delivered the news that the team was moving on from the 35-year-old.