x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Sports

Washington releases Adrian Peterson

In a surprise move, the team cut the 35-year-old veteran who says he wants to keep playing somewhere.
Credit: AP
Washington running back Adrian Peterson (26) runs on the field during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington has released veteran running back Adrian Peterson. The team announced the surprise move today, less than 36 hours before NFL rosters must be trimmed to the 53-man limit and nine days before the start of the regular season.

 First-year coach Ron Rivera called Peterson early in the morning asking him to come to the facility, then delivered the news that the team was moving on from the 35-year-old.

 Peterson played the past two seasons with Washington. He’s 1,053 yards behind Barry Sanders for fourth on the all-time rushing list and needs 12 TDs to catch Marcus Allen for the third most in NFL history.