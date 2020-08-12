Washington rallies to shock undefeated Steelers

Down two touchdowns on the road, Alex Smith and the Washington defense sparked the 23-17 comeback upset.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are perfect no more.

The Washington Football Team erased a 14-3 halftime deficit and beat the Steelers, 23-17. Dustin Hopkins broke a deadlock by drilling a 45-yard field goal with 2:04 remaining. Montez Sweat clinched it by deflecting a Ben Roethlisberger pass into the hands of Jon Bostic for an interception that set up another Hopkins field goal.

Alex Smith was 31 of 46 for 296 yards, including game-tying, 15-yard scoring strike to Logan Thomas with 9:08 to play J.D. McKissic grabbed 10 passes for 70 yards, and Thomas gained 98 yards with nine receptions.

Roethlisberger completed 33 of his 53 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns for the Steelers, who fell to 11-1.

Do we have everybody's attention now? pic.twitter.com/Qk2EKTFSz2 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 8, 2020