Washington WR McLaurin gets 3-year $71 million extension

The deal makes the former 3rd round pick among the top-5 highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.
The Washington Commanders have their man. Wide receiver, Terry McLaurin agreed to a 3-year $71 million dollar extension with the team on Tuesday according to ESPN. The deal makes the former 3rd round pick among the top-5 highest paid wide receivers in the NFL.

McLaurin, who had been seeking a long term deal with Washington all off season, had sat out  the team’s mandatory minicamp earlier this month. He was set to earn less than $3 million on the last year of his rookie contract.

The 26 year old had 1,053 receiving yards to go with 5 touchdowns and 77 receptions last season. It was his third straight with over 1,000 receiving. His new deal includes a $28 million dollar signing bonus, the largest given to a wide receiver.

 

