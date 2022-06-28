Washington WR McLaurin gets 3-year $71 million extension

The deal makes the former 3rd round pick among the top-5 highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.

The Washington Commanders have their man. Wide receiver, Terry McLaurin agreed to a 3-year $71 million dollar extension with the team on Tuesday according to ESPN. The deal makes the former 3rd round pick among the top-5 highest paid wide receivers in the NFL.

McLaurin, who had been seeking a long term deal with Washington all off season, had sat out the team’s mandatory minicamp earlier this month. He was set to earn less than $3 million on the last year of his rookie contract.