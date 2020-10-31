Washington LB, Bostic fined $12k for hit on Dalton

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington linebacker, Jon Bostic got fined $12,000 for his hit on Dallas quarterback, Andy Dalton in the team's 25-3 win over the Cowboys. Dalton, who suffered a concussion is now ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Bostic was ejected from the game for the illegal hit, but not suspended. According to Yahoo Sports, punishments are largely automatic and the product of fairly mechanical application of the agreed-to fine schedule. The NFL's system of fining is a negotiated process with the NFL Players Association. Washington has a bye week.