Heinicke's long road back to the NFL

The former ODU quarterback said he was close to calling it a career until Washington reached out to him in December.

ASHBURN, Va. — For the past year and a half, Taylor Heinicke was out of pro football. This past December he was trying to finish up classes online at his old stomping grounds of Old Dominion University until he got a phone call last month to reunite with Washington head coach, Ron Rivera. The two were together with the Carolina Panthers.

There was a point when the 27 year old was seriously contemplating calling it quits, but deep inside still left the door open. "Last year no one picked me up", he said. "That's where my head was with school and maybe starting the next chapter of my life".

Heinicke's talent was certainly there during his time with the Monarchs where his name dots the records books, but he didn't have the staying power in the NFL playing with four teams in four years. Rivera was always a believer. "He'd been in the system on two other occasions", he said. "Watching him interact in the classroom was always important."