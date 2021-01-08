Washington's Collins bouncing back after achilles injury

RICHMOND, Va. — As the Washington Football Team headed back to Northern Virginia to continue with training camp, they do so with a key player returning who's critical to the back end of their defense. Safety Landon Collins has been looking sharp since coming back from an achilles injury he suffered back in Ocotober of 2020 against the Cowboys. "I feel incredible moving back on the field", he says. "Do I feel the same? I feel way better than before".

That's music to head coach, Ron Rivera's ears. "He looks great. He's in great shape", he says. "He's working really well right now." The 27 year old was expected to miss nine to twelve months because of the injury. Collins cut it down quickly to just seven. "I had the chance to really focus on myself and my body. Things I had to work on". It's that work that will make an already talented defense even better.