Washington's defense looking to regroup this season

Key injuries played a part in the regression of the Commanders 2021 season.

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington's defense last season is something they'd like to forget. Many were expecting a young and talented core to lead the Commanders, but instead there were times, they regressed.

Two years ago, Washington was ranked second overall in the NFL in total defense with the likes of Jonathan Allen, Deron Payne and Chase Young on the line. By last season, they did a freefall to 22nd. Allen says they won't be worried about the noise in 2022.

"We're not worried about what other people label as expectations. We're only focused on what we have to do as a team to get better. We're not worried about week 1 or week 2, we're focused on today."

According to linebacker, Cole Holcomb, players are going to find their place.

"Letting guys settle into some natural positions, letting us work on what we're going to play during the season, its going to allow us to take a lot of big steps ahead."

One of those steps they hope for is the return of defensive end, Chase Young. The associated press defensive rookie of the year had his season cut short due to a torn ACL. He says he won't put a time table as to when he'll be back, but says he'll know.

"I can just tell as I'm getting better. It's all about feeling and confidence."