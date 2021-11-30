Washington's dominance just enough to win a wild Monday nighter

Washington controlled most every aspect of the game but barely survived to beat Seattle 17-15.

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Let's not bury the lede. If the playoffs were to start today, the Washington Football Team would be a part it. They won their third straight in a Monday night thriller with Seattle. Washington prevailed 17-15.

Kendall Fuller made a possible game saving play when he knocked down a pass and stymied a would be two-point conversion for Seattle that would have tied the game at 17 with 15 seconds to go.

Washington dominated in so many ways, except on the scoreboard. They had 27 first downs to the Seahawks 10. Washington ran 79 plays and Seattle ran 45.

As head coach Ron Rivera said afterwards, Taylor Heinicke managed the game well. Heinicke was 27-35 for 223 yards with 1 TD and 1 interception.

Heinicke's TD pass went to J.D. McKissic and gave Washington a 9-7 lead. The extra point was interesting and important. Seattle blocked Joey Slye's attempt and ran it back for a two-point conversion to tie the game 9-9. On the play, Slye injured his leg. That proved pivotal later.

McKissic would score a rushing touchdown to give Washington a 17-9 lead. However, with Slye injured, Washington could not kick a field goal after a long drive late in the fourth quarter. It most likely would have sealed the victory. Instead Washington went for it on 4th and goal. Heinicke threw a pass to Logan Thomas that was originally called a TD, but the call was overturned.

Up to that point, Seattle had one first down in the entire second half. Starting on his own three yard line, Russell Wilson led the Seahawks down the field and completed a touchdown pass to Freddie Swain to make it 17-15. That's when Fuller came up with the defensive stop.

hey taylor how many wins is that in a row? pic.twitter.com/QPKeyDxrCc — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 30, 2021