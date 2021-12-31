Washington's Gibson & Flowers place on reserve Covid-19 list

The team's covid list now includes eight players, but throughout December, more than 35 different players have come on and off of it.

Running back, Antonio Gibson and offensive lineman, Ereck Flowers are the latest players to be added to the reserve/Covid-19 list. Washington making the announcement on Friday morning.

It comes just two days before a key divisional showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sunday. Gibson has rushed for 891 yards and 6 touchdowns with another 289 receiving yards and three scores this season. Gibson and Flowers, are vaccinated and could test out early if symptoms they may be experiencing are resolved or improved and they can produce two negative tests.

In the meantime, Washington will turn to rookie Jaret Patterson and veteran Jonathan Williams to carry the load at running back. The team would need to win and get help to improve their playoff chances, while a loss would eliminate them.