Washington's Rivera issues warning to players as 2 more are put on COVID-19 list

The team now has six players on the Covid-19 list that includes All-Pro offensive lineman, Brandon Scherff who was put on the list Saturday. Rivera was giving them a what if scenario: If this had happened the day before their season opener, it would impact the his squad's first two games. He spoke about the subject of his team getting vaccinated prior to starting training camp. "I think the big thing is to have individual conversations", he said back on Tuesday. "I'm not going to tell anybody what to do. I'm going to try and understand them and give them some reasons why it would be a good thing".