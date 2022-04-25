Weather forces cancelation of ODU/UVA baseball game

All tickets purchased through ynottix.com and the ODU box office will be automatically refunded. Those fans will shortly receive an email message with further information. Refunds will take place within 10 business days.



Individuals who purchased their tickets through the ODU Alumni Association or the Harbor Park ticket office should reach out to those respective entities for more information on the refunding process. Those who booked a group hospitality area or suite for the game, should contact their Tides group sales representative to reschedule their event.



The Monarchs will be back in action at Bud Metheny Ballpark this Friday through Sunday for a three-game Conference USA series with LA Tech.