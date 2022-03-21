Weber pitches CNU past Va. Wesleyan for 8-3 win

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A two-run home run by Justin Bowers in the bottom of the first inning kick-started an eight-run performance for the Captains' offense, but a strong showing on the mound highlighted an 8-3 win over Virginia Wesleyan University (10-7) on Sunday afternoon. Junior left-handed starter Dylan Weber (2-1) struck out ten and combined with Daniel Elliott to limit the Marlins' potent offense to just three runs.



Weber matched his season-high with 10 strikeouts in the 7 inning performance, while issuing just a single walk. The veteran southpaw cruised through the lineup the first time through with six strikeouts while facing just one more than the minimum through three innings of play. He added another K in a perfect fourth before finally giving up a second hit in the fifth inning, but still only faced two more than the 15 batters required.



With their starter rolling, the offense staked Weber to a 6-1 lead behind timely hitting in the first four innings. With one out in the bottom of the first, Scott Crosson walked to bring up Bowers for his first at-bat. With extra-base hits in six of his last eight games, Bowers continued to swing a hot bat with his sixth homer of the season on a 2-1 pitch that he deposited into the parking lot beyond the right-field wall.



CNU added another run in the bottom of the second when Jonathan Fisher raced all the way home from second base on a ball that ricocheted off the shortstop's chest. Then, in the fourth, the Captains gave Weber all the run support he would need with three runs on four hits and an error. Kevin Mackmin led off with a single into left center field and moved up to second on a single by Michael Martorano.



Placing a perfect drop bunt into the grass in front of the plate, catcher Drew Caroline raced to first to beat out the throw by the pitcher which got by the first baseman to plate the first run of the inning. Fisher then delivered a hard-hit ball to center field for a sacrifice fly and an RBI. That would bring up Conner Clark, who lined a double into right center field and put another runner at third base for Crosson, who added the second sacrifice fly of the inning for the sixth run of the game.



The insurance runs proved fruitful as Weber ran into some trouble in the top of the sith inning. Virginia Wesleyan scored twice on four hits before the Captains' starter strapped in and stranded a pair with a foul out and a strikeout.



The Captains' lineup picked those two runs right back up in the bottom half when Martorano led off with a single and stole second base. Clark drove him in with a single into right field and Bowers added his third RBI of the day with a bases-loaded walk.



Wrapping up an overall strong effort on the mound, Weber came out to finish the seventh inning. He struck out the first batter he faced and then induced a flyout for the second out. After two batters reached, Weber needed just three pitches to punchout his 10th batter of the game.



Pitching out the game in the eighth and ninth was sophomore Daniel Elliott, who allowed just one base runner while striking out a pair. He tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning with two K's, finishing off the Marlins for the 8-3 win. Elliott has tossed 15.1 consecutive scoreless innings while lowering his ERA to a team-best 0.90. He now has 35 strikeouts in 20.0 innings pitched.