Weeks after winter sports cancellations, school systems move forward with fall athletic schedule

A variety of factors have caused local schools to maintain their adjusted fall sports schedule, despite previous cancellations and rising COVID numbers.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "With fall sports we were always worried about the humidity in the beginning, and then by the time the playoff rolled around you had to have your beanies and hats and everything on."

Chesapeake Supervisor of Student Activities Kevin Cole may want to break out the winter clothes a little earlier in the fall sports schedule this year with football and competitive cheer starting conditioning January 28th.

Just two weeks after voting to cancel winter sports, the Chesapeake School Board voted to go ahead with the adjusted Fall sports season, Cole says the timeline made all the difference

"We looked at all sports across the board and we've got a longer time frame now, pauses made it impractical to do winter season in two weeks," says Cole, noting the minimum practice requirement for winter sports made the situation untenable for Chesapeake.

Portsmouth will also move forward with Fall sports following a canceled winter season. The citywide athletic director, Vincent Pugh, says their decision was based more on the nature of the sports being played.

"As of right now we feel real good about fall sports, majority held outside and will be practicing outside, preparing for full fall season," says Pugh.

So Woodrow Wilson High Athletic Director Ronald Cabbla won't get to watch his Presidents defend their basketball state title, but he will still get to see them represent the Presidents against Rivals Churchland and IC Norcom.

"With basketball not being able to play we got most of them, a lot of them have turned to football for a chance to compete," said Cabbla, a different arena but a competitive environment nonetheless for the hoopers.