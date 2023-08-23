Wells named Hokies starting quarterback

BLACKSBURG, Va. — On Wednesday afternoon, Virginia Tech football head coach Brent Pry announced who will start under center against Old Dominion in the season opener – Grant Wells.
Wells, who started all 11 games last season, returns after putting up 2,171 passing yards and nine touchdowns, and will have plenty of playmakers to spread the ball to, including three wideouts that were named to the Reese's Senior Bowl watch list.
The transfer from Marshall will start his 12th straight game under center for Tech when the Hokies open the season Sept. 2nd at home against Old Dominion at 8pm.