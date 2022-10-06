Wentz, despite past stops, feels settled in with Commanders

Carson Wentz seems comfortable in Washington. It will be his 3rd NFL team that includes back to back seasons of being traded from the Colts to the Commanders.

ASHBURN, Va. — It's been a rough couple of years for Carson Wentz. He might remind you of that saying of "third time's a charm" when it comes to his NFL career. Wentz spoke for the first time since organized team activities got underway. It will be the veteran's third NFL stop after starting in Philadelphia where he was drafted the second overall pick in the first round back in 2016.

After an impressive start in 2017, he suffered a knee injury that ended his season by Week 14, then the Eagles were led by back up Nick Foles to the franchise's first Super Bowl (LII) title. The injuries began piling up in 2018 (back problem) and by 2020, Wentz got benched after five seasons in Philly.

He would then be traded in back to back seasons from the Eagles to the Colts and now in Washington. Does he feel this might be his last chance as a starter? "I don't try to play those types of games", he said. "I don't have enough mental space to process all of that. It can wear on you, so for me I just show up and try to be the best I can be."

So far head coach, Ron Rivera is pleased. "I think it's a good opportunity for Carson", he said. "I think he's a guy that wanted. We want him here. We went out and traded for him. We expect some good things."