When it comes to horses, Bailey Brown is on the blue ribbon committee

The 12-year-old from Virginia Beach was a champion at the most recent Virginia Horse Show Association state finals.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The first thing that strikes you about Bailey Brown is her composure. Plus, she works well with others, especially horses.

Brown is 12 years old and this past November became a champion in her age group in her discipline at the Virginia Horse Show Association state finals.

That level of competition sounds pretty intense, but the way Brown sees it, "Actually, I think the competitions and shows are the fun part for me."

She says she doesn't feel any pressure at showtime.

Bailey's horse Daisy, helped make it all happen at the state finals. Bailey says, "Jumping her just feels really amazing and she's my favorite."

As you might imagine it wasn't always so easy. Alyssa Frittelli is Brown's trainer at Roseoldian Farm in Pungo. From the start they had some work to do. Frittelli says Brown was a bit nervous, "She had a nasty fall, so we had to work through a lot of anxiety. She started out on one of our ponies, Cornflake which boosted her confidence."

Cornflake was perfect for Brown who seems great at building horse relationships, "I got to bond with her and she was a really good first pony to teach me everything and teach me all the basics before I moved up."

Brown started riding at age 7 and seems to love the work. She says, "It took time to get better and going to the barn every week to improve on something every week."

Frittelli appreciates Brown's horsemanship and sportsmanship, "Always a smile on the face. There's always something to work on."