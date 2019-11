NORFOLK, Va. — What struck head coach Bobby Wilder the most about his freshman quarterback? it was Hayden Wolff's poise.

Wolff, a freshman made his first appearance for ODU against Florida International last Saturday.

The numbers were modest but encouraging. He completed 19 of 35 passes for 169 yards, 0 TD's and 1 interception.

He gets the starting nod for the upcoming game with Texas San Antonio.