WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Jimmye Laycock earned every tee shot. The William and Mary legend begins his first football season in 39 years somewhere other than the Tribe practice field. One can only surmise he does so on one of his beloved golf courses.

But while Laycock soaks in the serenity of Williamsburg's finest, the Tribe are turning the volume up under their new head coach.

A who's who of today's hip hop elite blast from the speakers behind Zable Stadium. The volume serves a dual purpose. The signal of change is clear, this new regime wants to bring energy and enthusiasm to every moment.

Travis Scott's ear rattling auto tune driven choruses also force the players to yell calls and communications to each other. An urgency and efficiency is created under the voluminous environment.

This is especially important for a team implementing new Head Coach Mike London's fast paced offense. That's right, the former UVA front man bring's more than a Power 5 resume to Williamsburg. He wants this team to groove.

The change is mostly welcome after scoring just 14 touchdowns all of last season. The offense will incorporate more spread policies with an eye towards more big plays.

While the offense undergoes a makeover, the defense returns a stout back seven and veteran leadership. If the offense can live up to London'd vision things may get turned around rather quickly. If not, well there may be more change yet to come.