William and Mary football crashes the top 25 party in the FCS

The Tribe is ranked for the first time in 5 years. What's behind it? Listen up.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Fun times for William and Mary football. With their convincing win over previously #4 ranked Villanova last Saturday, the Tribe is ranked #23 in the FCS in this week's AFCA coaches poll. It's the first time William and Mary has been ranked in the top 25 since 2016.

What does it all mean? If you listen to Tribe head coach Mike London, not much right now, "To us, it's not significant at this point because it's about where you are at the end."

At the same time it sounds like London thinks his program has something to prove, "We just feel like we're in a position where we have to continue to keep earning respect as a school with guys that want to accomplish high things in the classroom but also can be tough and aggressive on the football field."