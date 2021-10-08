William and Mary football outlook from QB point of view

Hollis Mathis chimed in on all things Tribe football on media day.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — It's time to put that forgettable spring season to rest. The Colonial Athletic Association and William and Mary tried to work around the pandemic and play some games in the spring. The Tribe was scheduled to play six and got in three.

The usual preseason camp started late last week. William and Mary quarterback Hollis Mathis says, probably what the whole team is thinking, "It feels great. It almost feels a little bit more normal again, being able to come out here and work out with the teammates and be with the guys in a big group."

The CAA media picked William and Mary to finish near the bottom of the pack in the conference. It sounds like Mathis is not paying much attention to that, "I like to try to preach that we have to be our biggest fans and our biggest critics. Anything that the outside media may say should be something we should have already came to a conclusion for ourselves."

Mathis is a game changer at quarterback. He got injured before the final game of the spring schedule and is not totally recovered yet. He says, "I'm not sure how close I am to 100%. I've just been kind of keeping my head down and pushing the sled along and just seeing where we're at depending on how far along our first game is. The coaches and the trainers have been doing a great job of progressing me along."