William and Mary gets a shot at one of the best this Saturday

JMU comes to Williamsburg for a little spring football.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — JMU is the only school not named North Dakota State to win an FCS football championship in the last 10 years. Perennially they are one of the top 5 programs in the nation. So, it's a big deal for William and Mary to host the Dukes on Saturday.

Tribe head coach Mike London is familiar with the underdog role and what a win in a game like this could mean for his program, "It can change the trajectory of a lot of things obviously when you are playing one of the best."

JMU has won the last four matchups with William and Mary by an average score of 41-11. With that in mind, London says, "You're going to have to play your best game and then some." But if you can pull it off, "To win a game like that can change the fortunes of your program."

Playing football during a pandemic and other life situations reminds London to keep games like this in perspective, "I just had a player who had a best friend who died a few days ago. There's no amount of a game that's going to minimize the way he feels."