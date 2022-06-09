William and Mary uses strong summer to upset Charlotte in Week 1

The Tribe used "superior" condition to dominate their FBS opponent in the 4th quarter

NORFOLK, Va. — Down four on the road against an FBS opponent, William and Mary entered the 4th quarter Friday with a strong first 3 quarters to their season, but a tall task ahead. The Charlotte 49ers were growing desperate for their first win after getting trounced the week before. The Tribe (an FCS team) hadn't beaten an FBS team since 2009.

Throughout Fall camp, nearly every team raved about their summer. Some come to fruition, others don't. William and Mary's seemed to kick in just as the 4th quarter started. Behind a thriving rushing attack (303 yards, 3 TD's) and an efficient passing game (QB Darius Wilson went 12/18 with 2 TD's) the Tribe scored 21 unanswered points in the final frame. A close game turned into a blowout, and the team heads back to Williamsburg with a slightly heightened expectation.