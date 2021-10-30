William & Mary bottles up FCS #4 Villanova 31-18

Bronson Yoder ran for 106 yards and a touchdown as the Tribe (6-2, 4-1) had 258 yards on the ground.

PHILADELPHIA — Bronson Yoder ran for 106 yards and a touchdown and the William & Mary defense picked off four passes, leading the Tribe to a 31-18 over Villanova on Saturday.

The Wildcats, ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll, were held well below their 34.6 scoring average and allowed more than double their 15.4 average — both numbers second in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Behind Yoder, who scored on a direct snap, William & Mary (6-2, 4-1) had 258 yards on the ground. Malachi Imoh, quarterback Darius Wilson and JT Mayo all scored rushing touchdowns.

Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith threw for one score and ran for another but he was picked off four times.

