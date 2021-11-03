William & Mary sports programs will continue to compete next school year

It's thanks to financial support from university alumni and friends that the athletic programs will be able to continue competitions.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Thanks to financial support from William & Mary alumni and friends, some of the university's athletic programs will be able to fully compete in the next school year without a potential end date.

Last fall, the college made the decision to discontinue certain men's and women's athletic programs as school and athletics leaders conducted a financial and gender equity review.

The sports programs were reinstated shortly after while officials continued a process to determine a long-term sustainability plan for the programs.

President Katherine Rowe announced on Wednesday that the financial review won't impact any teams' ability to compete. She also noted that continued support from the school's community was what helped William & Mary exceed their short-term fundraising goals to keep these programs going.

“We recognize that every sports program annually depends upon generous support from alumni and friends in order to thrive. Moreover, W&M Athletics as a whole depends upon that generosity in order to avoid a moment in which sport sponsorship must be reevaluated to ensure the department’s financial sustainability while advancing equity," Rowe stated.