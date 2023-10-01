William & Mary's season opening win streak snapped by Elon

The loss snapped W&M's school-record nine-game CAA winning streak and marked the Tribe's first regular-season loss in its last 12 contests.

ELON, N.C. — The No. 4/5 William & Mary football team had its four-game season-opening winning streak snapped with a 14-6 setback at Elon on Saturday afternoon.



W&M (4-1, 2-1) led 6-0 after three quarters, but the Phoenix (3-2, 2-1) found the end zone twice in the final stanza to secure the conference victory. The scores were the first offensive touchdowns allowed by the Tribe's defense since the season opener at Campbell.



W&M built its lead with a pair of field goals by Caden Bonoffski in the second quarter, coming from 32 and 45 yards.



Elon claimed its first advantage with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Downing to Chandler Brayboy early in the fourth quarter and added another score on an 8-yard strike from Downing to Jamarien Dalton with 5:54 remaining.



W&M drove to EU's 12-yard line on its ensuing possession but was stopped short on a 4th-and-3.



Tribe Standouts

Running back Malachi Imoh led the Tribe with 132 yards on 27 carries, while Martin Lucas rushed for 95 yards on 13 carries. Imoh's effort marked the third consecutive game in which he eclipsed 100 yards on the ground.



Cornerback Ryan Poole totaled a team-high 10 tackles with 0.5 TFL, while linebacker Alex Washington posted eight stops with a forced fumble. Defensive end Nate Lynn recorded four tackles with a strip sack. Linebacker John Pius also recorded a sack.

45-yd FG by Caden Bonoffski is GOOD!



Inside the Numbers

W&M outgained Elon, 343-302, which included a 307-115 advantage on the ground. Elon entered the game allowing just 88.8 rushing yards per game.



The Tribe held Elon to just 4-of-11 on third down, earned six more first downs (19-13) and controlled time of possession, 33:20-26:40, but scored on just one of its three trips into the red zone and committed a pair of turnovers.