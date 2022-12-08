x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Williams' 11 lead Old Dominion over William & Mary 72-62

Faizon Fields scored 10 points while going 4 of 6 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds as the Monarchs won their 2nd straight.
Credit: ODU Athletics

NORFOLK, Va. — Dericko Williams scored 11 points as Old Dominion beat William & Mary 72-62 on Wednesday night.

Williams added five rebounds and five blocks for the Monarchs (6-4). Faizon Fields scored 10 points while going 4 of 6 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Chaunce Jenkins was 3 of 11 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Anders Nelson led the Tribe (4-6) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and seven assists. Ben Wight added 11 points and six rebounds for William & Mary. In addition, Noah Collier finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

More Videos

In Other News

UVA women cruise past W&M

Before You Leave, Check This Out