Williams leads Oscar Smith over Indian River

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Trey Williams led Oscar Smith with 14 points as they were able to fend off Indian River on the road 62-59 Tuesday night. The Tigers had two other players in double figures with Isaiah Dozier finishing with 12 points to go with 4 steals and Kareem Stagg had 11.
Menchville had an easy time with Warwick as they rolled 81-48. The Monarchs finished the regular season with a 22-0 record.
King's Fork rocked Lakeland 88-32 behind Zekhi Darden's 17 points and six rebounds.
On the girls side, Menchville throttled stormed past Warwick 72-22 as the Monarchs improved to 22-1 and Kennedy Harris poured in 44 points as Hampton won big over Kecoughtan 100-23.