Williamsburg area trainer provides front line hospital workers free virtual workouts

The offer began due to the coronavirus outbreak that's hit Hampton Roads.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Front line hospital workers have put in countless hours trying to save lives during the current pandemic outbreak around the country to right here in Hampton Roads. A profession that's steeped in selflessness, but in doing so haven't had the chance to take timeout for themselves. Kristan Doherty who's a local owner of Gym Guyz based in the Williamsburg/James City County area decided back in March to reach out to them with free virutal workouts. "We saw a lot of people in the community trying to give back", she says.

One person who benefited from it was her husband, Matthew. He's a radiologist with Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group. Even though he's one step removed from front line workers, Doherty saw the what it could do. "The people who have made the jump to the virtual training seemed to have like it", he says. "I had my doubts before I started doing it. Now that I'm doing it, you get a good workout".