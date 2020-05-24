Former HU QB, Williamson lands dream NFL job with Rams

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Only a handful of players from state schools were actually taken in the 2020 NFL Draft recently while several others went the undrafted free agent route. Then there's former Oscar Smith quarterback, Jaylian Williamson who landed a job with the Los Angeles Rams before the draft even began. The 25 year old will an Engagement Fellow in their front office. He's apart of a youth movement in LA under head coach, Sean McVay. "They were excited about bringing people on board", he said. "One thing about me when I went for the position, they were saying about my football background and relating to players."