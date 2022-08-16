Wilson ushers in new era of Hampton Crabbers football

Former Crabbers great Woodrow Wilson takes over for legendary head coach Mike Smith. He was on the first of Smith's 12 state championship teams.

HAMPTON, Va. — There's that rule of thumb in coaching that says never follow a legend. There might be an exception to the rule when it concerns Woodrow Wilson at Hampton High School.

Wilson takes over for the great Mike Smith who retired last season as Crabbers head football coach after 50 years. Smith's legendary career includes 506 wins to go with 12 state titles. Wilson was on the first Crabbers championship team in the mid-1970s.

He has a firm grasp of what he's getting into having been a former assistant as well with the team in the late 1980s. A former running back, he doesn't feel the pressure of Smith's legacy.

"No, it's all about teaching", he said. "It's all about discipline and like I said those things I learned from Coach Smith and also paying attention to detail."

Senior running back, Raykwon Smith, who's played for both knows what's expected. "We're looking good right now", he says. "It's tradition. It's winning. It's competing and being at our best."