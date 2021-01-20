Let's the games begin in Virginia Beach

Princess Anne girls and Green Run boys help us get the winter high school sports season started.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — While most school districts in the area have canceled their winter sports seasons, Virginia Beach Public schools are giving it a go. There was a busy slate of games on Tuesday night. We were on hand to watch Princess Anne girls beat Kempsville. Also, Green Run boys started their defense of a Region 5A championship with a win over Tallwood.

Before the games tipped off, Princess Anne girls head basketball coach Darnell Dozier talked to us about the excitement of being back, "I think it's a little more sweeter for the kids. They needed to get out. The first two days of practice, I could hardly get anything done. They were just so glad and elated to see each other."

The schools are taking every precaution to make this work. Dozier says, "It's so mind boggling. When you go to practice you've got to have your temperature checked and go through the whole routine. When you change balls, you've got to spray the balls down. There's so much to do, but nobody is complaining."