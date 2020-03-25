With no school for the rest of the spring, local hs senior athletes struggle to find a scholarship

Seniors like Norcom Greyhound hurdler, Nate Whitaker have to find ways to get seen to get a scholarship for college.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — With spring sports cancelled and now schools closed, the affects of the Covid-19 pandemic could take a toll on those high school athletes trying to get a scholarship to college. Many are in the same position like Norcom High School hurdler, Nate Whitaker. "It's hard", he says. "We're human beings. Sometimes you want to give up when you don't know where you're going, but it has emotionally put me down."

You could consider Whitaker a late bloomer. He didn't start track until his junior year with the Greyhounds. So far he's got several offers. His favorite choice, Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. It's hard to get scholarships in any sport", says Whitaker. "It's still risky, but this crisis made it riskier for us as athletes, because we don't how it's going to affect out recruitment process."